McKenzie, Rosario star as Indians complete KC sweep

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians are probably not thrilled to be leaving Kansas City.
Triston McKenzie and 3 relievers combined to shut out the Royals 4-0 Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, sweeping the 4-game series.
Cleveland outscored KC 24-13 combined in the four games.
The win wraps up a 6-1 road trip for the Tribe, who also took over sole possession of first place in the AL Central at 17-13 overall.
McKenzie worked 5 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits and fanning five. The right-hander walked 4 and threw 92 pitches.
Nick Sandlin pitched 2 innings in relief, followed by James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase, who worked one inning each.
Amed Rosario drove in a pair of runs, including an RBI triple.
Franmil Reyes added his 8th homer of the year, a solo shot in the 8th.
Cleveland’s bullpen ERA of 2.63 is third-best in the big leagues.
The Tribe now return home to face Cincinnati in a weekend series.
