Medical examiner identifies 55-year-old man killed in Parma car crash

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A deadly crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on State Road in Parma.
James Mahovlich, 55, of Strongsville, died at University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, according to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
Parma police said Mahovlich was driving southbound on State Road when he struck several mailboxes and a tree.
Mahovlich may have suffered from a medical condition, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
