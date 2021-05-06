Members of George Floyd’s family hold legacy conversation online

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - George Floyd’s family is doing everything they can to make sure his life and death will never be forgotten. On Thursday afternoon, they were part of a live stream to highlight his life and talk about his legacy.
Millions around the world saw what happened to George Floyd, almost a year ago. Most were shocked. Tri-C hosted a live stream on the legacy of George Floyd so people in Northeast Ohio could hear how his death impacted them.
“I had all these voice messages that said call. I remember calling my brother and sister and the words came out... Angela, Perry is dead.”
George Floyd’s family called him Perry. His aunt, Angela Harrelson, got the shocking the of his murder a day late. Her husband called for her to come watch the news. What she saw sent her into an emotional whirlwind.
“The time I walked in there I heard the words he said, I can’t breathe. I remember saying... Perry. All this is shocking to me. Then I remember the words... mommy, mommy... and I just went down on my knees and I said “oh my god.”
May 25th, 2020 will mark the one year anniversary the nation saw the life drain out of George Floyd’s body. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9:29 seconds.
“I was angry. I was upset. I was crying. I was hostile. I was frustrated. I got on the phone with my sisters and brothers. I was doing three-way calls.”
“I hate seeing people getting controlled and brutalized by people who are supposed to help us.”
One of the people she talked with was George’s uncle, Selwyn Jones.
“That phone call has not only changed my life. It changed everybody that has a heart in this world’s life.”
Selwyn said it is an unforgettable moment, frozen in time.
“You may remember when the space shuttle blew up in 1986. You remember when Desert Storm happened. You remember 911. You will never forget the day you heard about George Floyd.”
Selwyn, has become a crusader for justice for George.
“When you see a man that was laughing three or four minute before and now he’s laying on the ground being murdered by people that are suppose to have his back and supposed to protect and serve. He died at 8:25:16 seconds and that puts us in the present day state. We got a lot of work to do.”
George Floyd’s death was so impactful, the U.S House has already passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. It’s waiting for a vote in the U.S. Senate. It calls for major reforms of how police...police, especially in minority communities.
