Mentor company makes thousands of ‘Help Wanted’ signs as businesses struggle to hire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At Visual Graphics in Mentor, they’re in the business of printing signs to spread the messages of their clients. The message lately is loud and clear.
“The biggest thing we’ve been producing is yard signs. Last week, most of them, 80% to 90% of those signs were all ‘Help Wanted,’” said owner, Matt Whaley.
Usually he’s printing signs for clients to advertise their business. But now they’re advertising their job openings.
“If we make one or two a month that would be a lot. Lately, I’ve got 20 to 30 orders in the last two weeks, just for “Help Wanted” signs. You name them, we’ve done them. Anything from car detailing, restaurants to machine shops, management, warehouse,” said Whaley.
On top of the “Help Wanted” signs, they’ve been producing thousands of floor decals, wall graphics and door signs for social distancing, adding to demand.
Much like other industries, Visual Graphics is experiencing supply chain issues and price hikes.
The cost of the core plastic they use to make yard signs is up 45%, or $4 a sheet, so each sign now costs them 40 cents more to produce.
Whaley said competition is driving employers to up their sign game.
“People are trying to make them bigger to outdo the one sitting next to it. So, you went from an average of 18x24 inch yard sign to a 2x3 foot. Somebody actually did a couple four 4x4 foots. They’re doing whatever they can to get people in,” he said.
Ironically, things are so busy right now at the shop, visual graphics need to hire more people themselves.
