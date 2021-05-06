Northeast Ohio weather: Another round of showers on Thursday night, cold pattern continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large and sprawling area of low pressure is sitting over eastern Canada.
This is our cold weather culprit.
Temperatures will remain well below average through the weekend, and even into next week.
Expect highs in the low to mid 50s through next Tuesday.
We may finally see 60 degrees by the middle of next week.
While we’ve enjoyed a fair amount of sunshine today, clouds will thicken up through the day.
A few isolated showers may pop up this afternoon, but our best opportunity for rain will be tonight.
Scattered showers will move in from the west after 8:00 PM.
A few of these showers will linger into early tomorrow morning.
We’ll get a break in the rain early Friday afternoon before another round of showers arrives by mid-to-late afternoon.
