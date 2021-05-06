Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder than normal; more rain tonight and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big area of low pressure parked over eastern Canada. This system is feeding Ohio with colder than normal air. We have a mostly cloudy sky in the forecast today. High temperatures middle to upper 50s. A disturbance arrives this evening. High chance of rain in the through tonight. Rainfall forecast is a quarter to four tenths of an inch. Nasty night ahead. Temperatures drop into the lower 40s overnight. A chilly day tomorrow with a some lake effect showers in the morning and through the midday. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Yet another disturbance Friday night brings more showers into the area. We gradually break up the clouds Saturday morning. A partly cloudy afternoon. Cold for the season with afternoon temperatures only lower to middle 50s.