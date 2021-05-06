Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,387 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 19,337 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,080,121 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 1,387 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 173,193 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 57,118 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 7,889 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
