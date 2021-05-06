One-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning May 11, anyone over the age of 18 years old will be able to receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during its initial offering at Cleveland State University’s mass vaccination clinic.
This will be the first time the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the Wolstein Center since the clinic’s opening in mid-March.
Johnson & Johnson shots were temporarily paused in Ohio and across the United States while possible links to a rare blood-clotting condition were investigated. Use was resumed under federal guidance on April 23.
The one-shot dose will be offered through Monday, May 17.
More than 237,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered at the Wolstein Center during the first six weeks, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
- Tuesday, March 16 to Monday, April 5: Pfizer first doses
- Tuesday, April 6 to Monday, April 26: Pfizer second doses
- Tuesday, April 27 to Monday, May 10: Pfizer first doses
- Tuesday, May 11 to Monday, May 17: Johnson & Johnson single doses
- Tuesday, May 18 to Monday, May 31: Pfizer second doses
According to Gov. DeWine’s office, the Wolstein Center may remain open beyond May 31 if vaccine demand continues in Northeast Ohio.
Walk-in appointments are accepted daily at the Wolstein Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
