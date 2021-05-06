Parma woman at center of ‘Eggate’ disaster faces criminal theft charges

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown number of children awoke on Easter morning expecting a visit from the Easter Bunny. Instead, they found empty lawns and social media apologies.
Disappointed parents and family members contacted 19 News on April 4 — as well as several area police departments — after paying a Parma woman to put Easter eggs stuffed with toys, candy and a letter from the Easter Bunny in their yards.
But for many, the surprise never came.
The woman at the center of the ‘Eggate’ disaster is now facing criminal charges in North Royalton, according to a tweet posted by the department.
The charges were filed Wednesday. A warrant was issued for Victoria Melinsky’s arrest.
19 News confirmed the theft charges stem from the Easter controversy, a debacle that left many children disappointed and many parents hopping mad.
“Our open theft warrant for Victoria Melinsky concerns her failure to deliver services on Easter. This incident in North Royalton is related to several other similar complaints noted in other nearby cities,” police said in an email.
Some parents received a refund. Last month, Parma police announced they would not pursue criminal charges.
