160,000 people attended 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2021 NFL Draft welcomed 160,000 people last week as football fans flocked to Cleveland.
Attendance varied across the three-day event with 160,000 fans visiting the Draft overall, according to a report from the Associated Press.
“We hit some rough weather on Thursday night but the crowd experience built. It’s a testament to Browns fans and Cleveland,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, told the AP.
The pandemic played a role in attendance totals, according to O’Reilly.
“Of course the numbers are less than if we were fully beyond the pandemic,” he said in an interview with the AP.
Masks were required throughout the Draft site with some areas restricted to people vaccinated against COVID-19.
