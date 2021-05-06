Police search for 17-year-old boy last seen April 29 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who is slightly autistic.
Elijah Mathis was last seen April 29 on 6th Street in Canton, according to an email.
Mathis is without the daily medication required for his medical condition, the email said.
Mathis stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs 125 pounds.
His hair and eyes are brown.
Call Canton Police Department at 330-438-4442 if you see Elijah Mathis or know his location.
