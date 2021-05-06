Regal Cinemas to reopen theatres Friday in Willoughby, Crocker Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Regal Cinemas will welcome movie-goers Friday to their Willoughby and Crocker Park theatres for the first time in more than a year.
Additional theatres will reopen in coming weeks, according to Regal’s website. Click here for a list.
With more than 500 theaters, Regal is the second largest cinema chain in the United States after AMC.
Masks are required at all times unless you are eating or drinking, the website said. A mask will be provided if you don’t have one.
Seating is reserved at some locations with guests asked to leave open seats between groups.
Ticket refunds are available to people who begin experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Tickets and concessions can be purchased in advance using the Regal mobile app.
Regal Willoughby Commons is located at 36655 Euclid Avenue in Willoughby.
Regal Crocker Park & IMAX is located at 30147 Detroit Road in Westlake.
