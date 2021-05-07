Are virtual and ghost kitchens taking over the food industry during the pandemic?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pandemic has changed the way we live in a number of ways, especially when it comes to food.
Takeout and delivery options have taken off in the city, and restaurants are getting creative.
Virtual kitchens are popping up in old buildings around the country. Treehouse Provisions, here in Cleveland, took over the old 5/3 Bank on Rocky River Drive.
When a bunch of virtual kitchens come together under one roof, they’re called ghost kitchens, only taking to-go and delivery orders. There’s no sit down option.
“People are looking for to-go food and that’s what we’re accommodating,” said general manager Kevin Mooney.
He told 19 News that virtual kitchens are keeping up with consumer demand.
“We’re serving great to-go foods to people who can just zip through and enjoy it with their families,” said Mooney.
Traffic for digital ordering and delivery has grown 300% faster than dine-in traffic, and 60% of U.S. consumers order takeout and delivery at least once a week; a trend that has sky rocketed since the pandemic.
“With this new creation of virtual and non-dine-in dining, it’s really important to get your process and standards in place so that you can efficiently move food through the kitchen and keep up with all the orders that are coming in” said Mooney.
And that’s not the only convenient thing about this virtual kitchen.
While dine-in restaurants are having trouble getting their hands on product, Kevin Mooney says that’s something that can be easily worked around for virtual kitchens.
“For example, our distributor being out of stock on something, we can very quickly move the menu around, add things, take things off. It’s really been nice in the digital space to be able to adapt to things that aren’t really in our control like out of stocks,” said Mooney.
Virtual and ghost kitchens are thriving during the pandemic and experts say they’ll be thriving way after it’s over.
