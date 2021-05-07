Bay Village police warn residents about a scam artist with a long history of fraud

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village police are telling residents not to give a man named Lonnell Lasso any money.
Lasso has allegedly been scamming residents by taking donations for the under privileged, selling fake magazine subscriptions and taking donations for school supplies for the needy.
Officers said Lasso has an active warrant for theft and has a long criminal history.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bay Village police at 440-871-1234.
