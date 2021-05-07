Cleveland man found guilty in plot to kidnap and ambush law enforcement officers

“Christian Ferguson’s plan was to lure law enforcement to a remote location then murder as many as he could in hopes of starting an “uprising”,” said FBI Special Agent in charge Eric B. Smith. “Mr. Ferguson then attempted to recruit others to assist him in this cowardly and despicable act. We wish to thank those citizens who advised the FBI of the hateful and violent feelings Ferguson held for law enforcement. Ferguson’s guilty verdict will ensure he is no longer able to promote or commit violence against those charged with the solemn responsibility to stop it.”