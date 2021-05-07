Cleveland man found guilty in plot to kidnap and ambush law enforcement officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal jury found Christian Ferguson, 21, of Cleveland, guilty of two counts of attempted kidnapping.
Ferguson was arrested on May 8, 2020, for an attempted plot to kidnap and ambush law enforcement officers responding to a fake distress call in order to start an uprising.
According to court records, the FBI received a call regarding several violent postings made in an online chatroom.
Ferguson discussed purchasing high-powered firearms, creating homemade chemical weapons, and leaving a “calling card” to promote media attention to his uprising.
He also made statements about options for killing multiple targets and the disposal of their bodies.
Ferguson and multiple FBI confidential human sources met on several occasions to further discuss Ferguson’s plan.
Ferguson engaged in practice drills with an AR-15 rifle and conducted reconnaissance in a dry run.
He also indicated to the FBI sources that his “final play” would be in Washington, D.C.
“Christian Ferguson’s plan was to lure law enforcement to a remote location then murder as many as he could in hopes of starting an “uprising”,” said FBI Special Agent in charge Eric B. Smith. “Mr. Ferguson then attempted to recruit others to assist him in this cowardly and despicable act. We wish to thank those citizens who advised the FBI of the hateful and violent feelings Ferguson held for law enforcement. Ferguson’s guilty verdict will ensure he is no longer able to promote or commit violence against those charged with the solemn responsibility to stop it.”
Ferguson is scheduled to be sentenced on August 27, 2021.
