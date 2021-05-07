2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former coach at Lake Ridge Academy in North Ridgeville indicted on sexual battery charges

Jason Dimacchia
Jason Dimacchia((Source: Lorain County Jail))
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A former volunteer coach at Lake Ridge Academy in North Ridgeville was indicted on sexual battery charges Thursday in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

Jason A. Dimacchia, of North Ridgeville, faces six felony counts of sexual battery, according to court records.

Dimacchia was arrested on May 5 and released after posting bond, according to jail records.

Lake Ridge Academy contacted North Ridgeville police after learning about the incident, Head of School Mitchell White said in a statement released after Dimacchia’s arrest.

The statement said Dimacchia was a paid coach during the 2017-2018 school year. He became a volunteer after undergoing a background check, according to the statement.

Lake Ridge Academy is cooperating with the police investigation, the statement said.

