Coach at Lake Ridge Academy in North Ridgeville charged with sexual battery

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old volunteer coach at Lake Ridge Academy in North Ridgeville was arrested for a sex crime.
Jason A. Dimacchia, of North Ridgeville, was charged with three felony counts of sexual battery, according to court records.
Records show Dimacchia appeared Thursday in Elyria Municipal Court.
He posted a $30,000 surety bond the same day and was released from Lorain County Jail, according to court and jail records.
He is scheduled to return May 12 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records.
The alleged offense occurred on Jan. 15.
Lake Ridge Academy shared a statement with 19 News. Read it in full below.
“Our Lake Ridge Academy community is deeply saddened by news of the arrest of a volunteer coach.
Upon learning about the incident this week, we promptly contacted the North Ridgeville Police Department.
The individual arrested last served as a paid coach during the 2017-2018 school year. Per our policy, he underwent a background check. He subsequently became a volunteer.
We are cooperating fully with authorities and will continue to do so. State and federal laws prevent us from offering further information.
Our students’ health, safety and welfare are our top priorities at Lake Ridge Academy. Counselors with the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, school counselors and staff will be available this week and going forward, as necessary, to offer support.
Our focus now is with our students and their families during this difficult time.”
