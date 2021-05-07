Former Cleveland Indians player Coco Crisp looks forward to first managing role

“Sometimes, those guys, they feel like ‘what can I do to be seen, what can I do to get there (MLB), I love the game so much’,” Crisp says. “And there are guys coming out that have just graduated college, that are legit ballplayers, that just have been overlooked, and that happens. Right place, right time. To be able to bring all that together, with the talent level that’s gonna be there, it’s gonna be pretty special.