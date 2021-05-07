2 Family Dollar stores robbed in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Family Dollar stores were robbed Thursday in Akron, and police are working to determine if the crimes are related.
An employee was injured during the first robbery, police said. A suspect brandished a gun at an employee during the second robbery.
The first robbery happened just after noon at the Family Dollar located at 580 Vernon Odom Blvd., according to police.
The employee told police he followed a man suspected of stealing Red Bull outside. Then the man got into a silver or gray car.
That’s when he reserved the car, hitting the employee.
Police said the employee is being treated for a non-life threatening head injury at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
The second robbery took place around 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar located at 1031 Kenmore Blvd.
An employee told police a man began demanding money after entering the store. He lifted his sweatshirt, police said, showing a gun in his waistband.
The man left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
The suspect in the second robbery is a man around 17 or 18 years old. He stands approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.
He wore black pants, a black mask and a black sweatshirt with a hood. He carried a blue Nike bookbag with white lettering, police said.
Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about the robberies. Anonymous tips are accepted.
Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP
Akron Fire Investigation Unit: 330-375-2214
Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)
Text a tip to 274-637.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.