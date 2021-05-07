Fire departments rescue victim after car plunges off cliff in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Willowick Fire Department rescued a person Thursday afternoon after their car plunged over a cliff near Northshore Mall.
Several area fire departments responded to the crash when someone called to report that a car went over the cliff at Vine Street, according to a Facebook post.
The crash victim was extracted from the vehicle, the post said. An update on their injuries was not provided.
A life flight helicopter also responded to the crash, landing at Northshore Mall.
Emergency crews from the helicopter evaluated the victim, according to the post.
Eastlake and Wickliffe fire departments assisted in efforts involving the rescue and helicopter.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.