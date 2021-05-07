FIRST ALERT DAY: Activated Sunday for heavy rain and flooding concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The team has activated a First Alert Day for Sunday. This is for heavy rain with an intense storm that tracks right through our area. No severe storms expected. Our latest forecast is indicating rainfall amounts that may exceed 2 inches in some spots. This could cause high water problems, river flooding, and travel disruptions. The rain threat is all day. Flooding could become an issue as the afternoon wears on and into the evening as the rivers and creeks fill up. I apologize to all the moms. The day just looks awful. This weather pattern will start to test some patience. The second half of May will be much warmer.