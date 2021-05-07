‘It’s time for an upgrade’: Portage County woman wins $1 million prize on scratch-off lottery ticket

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna woman is a little richer now after winning big with a $1 million prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
According to the Ohio Lottery, Allison Snyder bought the winning Fastest Road to $1 million ticket at the Clubhouse on Walton Road in Kent.
“I just scratched the barcode and scanned it, and it said I won $40,000. Then I scratched the whole thing and I was like, ‘Wow!’,” Snyder explained.
Snyder chose the cash option of $500,000, which will equal $360,000 once the total 28% in state and federal taxes are deducted. She will receive $40,000 annually for the next 25 years.
The Portage County resident said she plans to pay off her student loans, other debt, and then buy a boat.
“I live on a lake, and all my friends have pontoons and I have a kayak, so it’s time for an upgrade,” Snyder added.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.