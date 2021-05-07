Lawnmower thief who took off in Jeep wanted in Streetsboro

By Rachel Vadaj | May 7, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 11:13 PM

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of stealing a lawnmower from a home.

Police said the theft happened on May 3.

He then took off in a dark color Jeep, but police were unable to read the license plate, according to the report.

Take a close look at the photos shared by Streetsboro Police:

Call Ofc. Wolf at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.

