Lawnmower thief who took off in Jeep wanted in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of stealing a lawnmower from a home.
Police said the theft happened on May 3.
He then took off in a dark color Jeep, but police were unable to read the license plate, according to the report.
Take a close look at the photos shared by Streetsboro Police:
Call Ofc. Wolf at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com if you recognize him or have any other information on this theft.
