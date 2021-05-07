Mayor Jackson’s decision raises the question: Who will serve as Cleveland’s next mayor?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson became Cleveland’s longest-serving mayor with his fourth term, but after 16 years, the city will have a new mayor to lead in 2022.
So far, 13 candidates have announced their candidacy in an effort to replace Jackson, notably Cleveland Council President Kevin Kelley, who “built a strong working relationship with Mayor Jackson” and former Cleveland Councilman Zack Reed, who ran for mayor, but lost to Jackson in 2017.
Also in the race, State Sen. Sandra Williams, who championed Ariana’s Law, which notifies parents if their child is late for school, named for 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze, the young girl that was kidnapped on her way to school and murdered in 2017.
East side Councilman Basheer Jones also declared this week, but perhaps the most recognizable possible candidate is former Congressman and former Mayor Dennis Kucinich, who has not yet entered the race. Kucinich last ran for governor in 2018, but lost in the Democratic primary to Richard Cordray.
Jackson defeated incumbent Mayor Jane Campbell in 2005 and the 74-year-old is actually four days older than Dennis Kucinich, who became mayor 44 years ago.
The filing deadline for the mayoral race is June 16 with a primary election on Sept. 14. The top two vote-getters will run off in the general election on Nov. 2.
