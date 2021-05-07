Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold through the weekend; heavy rain Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This extended period of well below normal temperatures continues. We have a few morning showers around today as a disturbance continues to track though, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky. Best bet to get some sun the second half of the afternoon. High temperatures in the 50s. Here comes another disturbance late today and this evening. Scattered showers with it. Temperatures fall to around 40 degrees overnight. A reinforcing blast of cold air arrives tomorrow morning. I have some lake effect showers in the area mainly in the morning. Afternoon temperatures only lower to middle 50s. I apologize to all the moms out there. We have activated an ALERT DAY for heavy rain as an intense storm tracks across Ohio. Rainfall amounts could exceed 2 inches in some spots. That will cause flooding and travel disruptions. The team is monitoring this closely. The rain threat Sunday is all day.