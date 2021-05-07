Northeast Ohio weather: Heavy rain moves in Sunday; chilliness stays through weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This extended period of cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue through the weekend, and even into next week.
Expect highs in the low 50s (and even a few upper 40s) this weekend.
Our other big weather story is the widespread rain we’re expecting on Sunday.
Rain will move in through the morning and will continue through the afternoon.
Rain will hang around through the evening, too.
In the short term, there will be a few scattered showers and storms around the area tonight.
Light lake effect rain will linger into tomorrow morning.
We should finally see a little more sunshine tomorrow afternoon.
