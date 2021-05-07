Porch pirate caught on camera wanted in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the porch pirate suspect caught by surveillance cameras.
Police said a Salisbury Road resident reported a package was stolen from their front porch.
The suspect then took off in a Saturn Vue, which is a model anywhere from 2008 and newer, according to police.
Take a close look at the photos shared by South Euclid Police:
Email JDiLillo@sepolice.us and reference report #210822 if you recognize him or have any other information on this case.
