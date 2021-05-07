Purple Heart belonging to WWII soldier reunited with surviving family members in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Susan Watson never got the chance to meet her uncle, WWII soldier John Maruscok, who lost his life in France in 1944.
“I remember my one uncle saying how when John walked into a room, it lit up,” she said.
But now, thanks to her and the organization Purple Hearts Reunited, Maruscok’s invaluable medal is back in the hands of her family.
Erin Faith, director of the non-profit, knows the emotional weight and honor associated with a Purple Heart. “A purple heart is the symbol of bloodshed for our country and in some cases, a life sacrificed,” she said.
Watson first decided to learn more about her uncle after visiting the American Cemetery and Memorial in Luxembourg during a cruise. After noticing the family name on a memorial wall, she decided to look into her family tree and gather as many bits of information as possible.
“You know, you’re trying to find records.”
Out of sheer coincidence, Watson received a phone call from Faith. Her team happened to be in possession of the purple heart for years and called the niece of the fallen soldier as part of their search.
“Sometimes people just drop the medal into an envelope and send it off to us,” Faith explained. “And that seems to be the case with this particular medal.”
Now, the Purple Heart rests inside of a plaque, which also features a picture of Maruscok. While the plaque will go to Maruscok’s surviving sister, Watson is glad the legacy of her uncle can be fully remembered.
“I think I can hear my dad smile,” she said, “that we brought it full circle.”
