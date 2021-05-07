Registered sex offender arrested for child porn in Kent

Tyler Williams (Source: Kent police)
By Julia Bingel | May 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 3:04 PM

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old registered sex offender is back in jail after Kent police said they found child pornography images at his home.

Kent police detectives and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Tyler Williams’ home in the 900 block of S. Lincoln Street on May 6.

Williams was placed in custody and charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

He pleaded not guilty in Portage County Municipal Court.

Police added additional charges are possible after the Portage County prosecutor reviews the case.

