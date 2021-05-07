Residents in Euclid Apartment Complex say they’re afraid for their lives after their units were shot at twice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to bullets flying through your home.
“It’s like dangerous when people just go around shooting up people’s houses randomly for no reason,” said Sabrina from Euclid.
Sabrina didn’t want to show her face on camera but says someone shot at her apartment on Tuesday.
Her living room and kitchen are covered in bullet holes, thankfully she and her kids were not hurt.
“Why would you want to shoot up somebody’s house for no reason?” said Sabrina.
This is the second time someone has gone on a shooting spree in the neighborhood.
Sabrina says she fears it’s not going to be the last.
“I’m afraid somebody is going to get hurt next, on this third or fourth round, somebody going to be carried out in a body bag,” said Sabrina.
Bullet holes aren’t just inside of Sabrina’s apartment.
A car that was parked next to Sabrina’s house was also shot up.
Sabrina’s neighbor, Sandra, has decided to move out of the neighborhood because she wants to protect herself and her kids.
“Everybody has kids, please stop shooting over here,” said Sandra.
Euclid police are investigating the shooting, but Sabrina says someone needs to come forward.
“Don’t be on the hush hush and don’t say nothing and be quiet about it because you could become a victim too,” Sabrina added.
If you have any information that will help solve this case, contact Euclid police at 216-731-1234.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.