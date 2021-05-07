RTA scraps 18 old, non-operational trains

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RTA said goodbye to 18 trains Wednesday after the cars were deemed un-operational.
Issues such as mechanical and structural problems led to the trains being decommissioned, according to RTA’s website.
RTA said a train’s lifespan averages at 30 years. Many of the old trains carried riders for more than 35 years.
Some items will be used for spare parts, while other pieces will be sorted and scrapped.
Saved items will tagged and stored for future train repairs, according to the website.
RTA shared photos of the process. Take a look in the gallery below.
