Some who have chosen not to return to work amid pandemic may have found better options

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Businesses around the country and in Northeast Ohio are struggling to find workers even as the pandemic eases and jobs are plentiful and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Federal Stimulus Program may not be the only reason why people are staying home.
Michael Goldberg, a venture capitalist and a professor specializing in entrepreneurship at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management said that some who lost their job during the pandemic are not returning because they have grown accustomed to the flexibility that comes with being at home.
That flexibility, Goldberg said, could be tied to being more involved in child care, spending more time with family, or finding a way to support themselves in ways that did not involve strictly going somewhere to work for low wages.
“I think it’s making that decision whether to go back to an in-person job particularly at perhaps the bottom of the wage scale more complicated,” Goldberg said.
Some people may also have realized it really is cost-effective to stay home particularly if there are child care costs or transportation costs involved.
“They are trying to make this calculus work better in a way financially and probably for them as families,” Goldberg said.
To be sure, some people will be forced back to work when the PUA and stimulus money runs out, but not everyone will be in that situation, and that could lead to change that could have an effect on small businesses and all of us, as consumers.
“Because of supply and demand, if there is not enough workers and they are forced to raise wages that may mean raising prices that get passed on to consumers,” Goldberg said.
