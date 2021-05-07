Televangelist Ernest Angley of Summit County dies at 99

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ernest Angley Ministries confirmed that its founder, televangelist Ernest Angley, “has gone to Heaven to be with his Lord and Master at 99” on May 7.
Rev. Angley was also a pastor and author.
He was born in North Carolina in 1921, began preaching at 18, attended Bible College, traveled as an evangelist, and moved to Akron in June of 1954.
His first service with his wife, Angel, was in a tent.
They rented a local theatre to hold services in the winter, built a temporary tabernacle, and eventually planted their religious roots with a permanent church on 1055 Canton Rd. called Grace Cathedral in 1957.
Angel served with the church until her death in December of 1970.
Until the early 1970s, Angley preached on local television and radio stations before producing “The Ernest Angley Hour,” which was shown nationally and internationally.
Angley moved the ministry’s headquarters to Cuyahoga Falls in 1985 and purchased his second cathedral next door in 1994 on 2700 State Rd.
The Ernest Angley World Radio continued the ministry’s outreach by streaming 24/7.
Angley continued his evangelistic and pastoral duties until 2019.
Rev. Chris and Rev. Steve will conduct all services at the church and will preach on the ministry’s television programs, website, and social media.
“He touched multitudes of souls worldwide with the pure Word of God confirmed with signs, wonders, miracles and healings,” according to the announcement. “He truly pleased God in all things.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.