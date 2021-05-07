Thief wanted for breaking and entering into Akron businesses in April and December

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the April breaking and entering suspect who may have committed the same crime back in December.
Police said the suspect broke into Mickey’s in the Valley on 1310 Weathervane Ln. on April 26 and stole several items.
Investigators believe this is the same suspect who broke into other businesses in the area in December.
Take a close look at the surveillance footage shared by Akron Police.
If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime, call and reference report number #21-051198 to Det. T. Kelley at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can stay anonymous.
Do not approach the suspect if you see them.
Call 911 instead.
