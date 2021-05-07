Tribe catcher Roberto Perez out 2 months after surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roberto Perez of the Indians had surgery Friday on his fractured right ring finger and will be out eight to 10 weeks, the team announced.
Perez hurt the finger April 13 when he was crossed up on a pitch from reliever James Karinchak in Chicago.
Manager Terry Francona wouldn’t commit to Austin Hedges or newly-acquired Rene Rivera as Perez’s full-time replacement, saying only “We’ll see.”
Perez, 32, was hitting just .131 with 3 homers in his 8th season with the Tribe.
He has won a Gold Glove in each of the past 2 seasons.
