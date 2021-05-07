Tribe fans among “booziest” fans in baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians never rank high in attendance, but the fans that do go really come to play when it goes to tipping them back. According to Digital Third Coast they drink the fourth most beers in baseball. “We call it the Booziest Fans in Baseball,” said Content Strategist Matt Zajechowski. “Indians [fans] rank fourth, averaging 3.8 drinks per game.”
“There’s a lot of excitement for baseball fans to get back into stadiums this year. We wanted to survey fans about the topic of drinking at baseball games because, I think, that’s one of the things baseball fans like to do the most.” said Zajechowski.
And Indians fans like to do it more than all but three fan bases- the Chicago White Sox, Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. Tribe fans and Reds fans usually do not agree on much when it comes to sports, but they seem to agree on how to enjoy their sports. “I think it says Ohioans enjoy having a few tasty beers at the game,” said Zajechowski.
“We also had the Indians 12th for the biggest pregamers,” said Zajechowski. “Pregaming” is when you drink before the event you’re attending. Having drinks at a bar before heading to the game. Cleveland fans getting that head start could contribute to another area they ranked high in- not remembering the game itself. “Indians fans ranked fourth in what we call ‘light weight drinkers.’ We found that 43% of Indians fans admitted to missing some of all of the game due to drinking too much.”
