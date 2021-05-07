Woman shot on Cleveland’s West Side drives several miles before she crashes and gets help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yellow police crime scene tape surrounded a white Chevy Impala that clearly crashed into a parked car on West 48th Street and Oakley, just off of Clark on the city’s west side.
Cleveland Police Detectives found the 26-year-old driver with a gunshot wound to the back.
She was taken by EMS to MetroHealth where her condition is currently unknown.
But the victim’s vehicle was like a traveling crime scene as Cleveland’s CSI team searched the car and the inside of the trunk for shell casings and other evidence. It appeared bullets not only penetrated the car doors, but also the vehicle’s trunk.
Detectives suspect the victim drove the car approximately four miles after being injured by the gunfire on West 32nd Street, sometime around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Art Ledger, a Vietnam Veteran who has lived in the area 35 years, has never seen anything like this. “Presuming she drove her call all the way over here after being shot which is horrible and looks like she totaled another car.”
Police are still searching for the suspect, believed to be driving a blue Mazda.
Detectives are also in search of answers, wanting to know why the victim was shot and if she was the intended target.
If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Cleveland Police Detectives.
