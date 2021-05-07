93-year-old Willowick man home from hospital 1 day after driving his car off cliff

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Willowick man is home from the hospital one day after he drove his car off a cliff.
“It’s not really confirmed how he got down, but it seems he went through a guard rail and went aerial and his vehicle landed in the beach,” said Willowick Firefighter and EMT Matthew Kohler.
Kohler has only been working for the Willowick Fire Department for about a month, but he was ready to jump into action when they got the call.
“The rear end of the car was partially in the water,” explained Kohler. “The car was actually on its side the back bumper was in the water and the patient was lucky there was only maybe like 8-10 feet of land if his car would’ve been any further in the water possible drowning.”
It happened Thursday evening around 5:30.
19 News is told that elderly man was driving down the Vine Street extension near the lakeshore.
His family believes he likely made a wrong turn because he lives blocks away.
When a car pulled out of a nearby garage, he clipped it and drove through the guardrail and over the cliff.
“It was exhilarating, it’s not every day you get a call like that,” said Jake Stanevich, firefighter and paramedic.
Firefighters say the elderly man was alert when they arrived on scene.
It took them about 45 minutes to cut him out of the car, get him up the hill with the help of Eastlake’s Technical Rescue Team and then fly him to MetroHealth.
“The guys probably not very calm probably a lot of emotions a lot of thoughts running through their head for me my main thought is safety of the people and safety of my guys down there,” said Fire Chief Joe Tennyson.
The 93-year-old escaped with a few very minor injuries. “A couple more feet he would’ve been in Lake Erie,” said Lt. Tom Henry.
19 News spoke with a family member of the 93-year-old man. They said he has already been released from the hospital and he is expected to make a full recovery. In fact, he even plans on going over to the fire department on Friday just to thank them.
