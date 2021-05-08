Makers, artists, shoppers unite! Made Cleveland announces pop-up markets in Solon, Van Aken District

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - It was at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Ash O’Connor could already see that it would have a huge effect on Northeast Ohio’s makers and artists.
That’s where the inspiration for Made Cleveland - an online marketplace for nearly 100 area makers and creators - came from, according to a Made Cleveland media release.
Visitors can shop for handmade local goods: jewelry, art, apparel, and more, online.
The organization launched a retail pop-up shop in Coventry, which has now moved to Solon.
The Solon location opened Saturday at 33361 Aurora Road. Going forward, its regular hours will be Wednesday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
The organization will also hold monthly pop-up markets at Van Aken District throughout the summer.
These markets will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:
- Saturday, June 12th
- Saturday, July 10th
- Saturday, August 14th
