Makers, artists, shoppers unite! Made Cleveland announces pop-up markets in Solon, Van Aken District
By Stephanie Czekalinski | May 8, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 9:08 PM

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - It was at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Ash O’Connor could already see that it would have a huge effect on Northeast Ohio’s makers and artists.

That’s where the inspiration for Made Cleveland - an online marketplace for nearly 100 area makers and creators - came from, according to a Made Cleveland media release.

Visitors can shop for handmade local goods: jewelry, art, apparel, and more, online.

The organization launched a retail pop-up shop in Coventry, which has now moved to Solon.

The Solon location opened Saturday at 33361 Aurora Road. Going forward, its regular hours will be Wednesday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

The organization will also hold monthly pop-up markets at Van Aken District throughout the summer.

These markets will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Saturday, June 12th
  • Saturday, July 10th
  • Saturday, August 14th

