Man found dead in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers responded to 13408 Forest Hills Ave. for an unresponsive man this morning.
East Cleveland EMS arrived on the scene and found no signs of life.
The man was pronounced dead at 5:07 a.m. by medical personnel at University Hospital.
The Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted for assistance.
The identity of the man is being withheld until the family is notified.
If you were in the area or have any information related to this crime, contact the East Cleveland Detectives at 216-681-2162.
