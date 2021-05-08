New virtual gun range opens in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A virtual shooting range opened its doors in Avon Lake on Saturday.
Engage Virtual Range at 32864 Pin Oak Parkway, Avon Lake is now open to the public, according to a media release.
“EVR was founded with the mission of providing a safe, judgment-free shooting range where individuals of all skill levels could master proper gun handling and learn to become responsible gun owners,” according to the company website. “We hope that everyone who walks through the doors of our Avon Lake, OH gun range learns the basics of shooting while developing valuable skills that translate to the real world.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.