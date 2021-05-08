Northeast Ohio Weather: Heavy rain for Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be some stray showers early this morning and then partly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.
More rain showers will follow tonight with lows in the lower 40s.
Sunday will be moderate to heavy rain with highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday night will bring more rain with lows in the low 40s.
Monday morning will have some showers then partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s the rest of the day.
Tuesday will be similar with highs in the mid-50s and partly cloudy.
