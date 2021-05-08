Pair break into pizza shop before dawn, steal $17 from jukebox

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men broke into a pizza restaurant in the West Side Brookside neighborhood and stole $17 out of the jukebox.
Shortly after 5 a.m. Friday, two males broke into Dina’s Pizza and Bar in the 5700 block of Memphis Avenue, according to the Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.
One male headed straight for the jukebox and stole $17 while the other served as a lookout.
The suspects drove a red GMC Sonoma pick-up truck with scrap in the bed, according to the post.
The truck did not have a front plate; the rear plate was falling off, the post said. There was a sticker or writing on the rear window.
Police say the two may be connected to other incidents in the area.
They ask anyone with information to contact Detective David Santiago Jr. at (216) 623-2710.
