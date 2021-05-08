Brawl breaks out at Portage County juvenile center

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s dispatch received a call on May 7 from the Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center reporting a fight that broke out.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a total of seven juveniles were involved.
After commands from correction staff, three of the detainees returned to their housing units while the remaining four were causing severe damage to the housing pod.
Three out of the four attempted to escape.
One was secured immediately and the other two successfully escaped their pod area and caused further damage to the facility.
Fire extinguishers were taken by the detainees and used in an attempt to take control of the center’s “Central Control” area by harming the officer manning the post.
They also used the foam from the extinguishers to cover the windows to reduce visuals for deputies.
The building was secured with the assistance of the Ravenna Police Department and the Ohio Highway Patrol.
Detention staff and detainees were evaluated for injury by Mantua-Shaleresville EMS and Fire.
Deputies filed 28 felony charges against the four juveniles which include aggravated riot, assault, escape, aiding escape, resisting to lawful authority, vandalism, possession of criminal tools, and disrupting public services.
