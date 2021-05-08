Second suspect sought in Kalahari shooting

Erie County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a possible suspect involved in the Kalahari shooting that took place earlier this month. (Source: Erie County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Meyer | May 8, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 2:41 PM

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Erie County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a possible suspect involved in the Kalahari shooting that took place earlier this month.

Evan McKinney III, of Toledo, was arrested on May 5 after allegedly firing shots outside the resort.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said McKinney was standing on the pedestrian bridge and shot into the parking lot at a group of me he had a dispute with.

No one was injured but a window at the resort was shot out.

Anyone with information on this possible suspect is asked to call 419-627-7553.

