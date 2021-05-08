Second suspect sought in Kalahari shooting

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Erie County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a possible suspect involved in the Kalahari shooting that took place earlier this month.
Evan McKinney III, of Toledo, was arrested on May 5 after allegedly firing shots outside the resort.
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said McKinney was standing on the pedestrian bridge and shot into the parking lot at a group of me he had a dispute with.
No one was injured but a window at the resort was shot out.
Anyone with information on this possible suspect is asked to call 419-627-7553.
