Suspect sentenced in connection to 2021 Lakewood homicide

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects charged in connection to the May 2021 homicide of a man in Lakewood is scheduled to face a judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning.

The Cuyahoga County court hearing for Bruce Ford is set for 8:30 a.m.

Court records show that Ford changed his plea in the case earlier this month. He was initially charged with aggravated murder, but it was amended to involuntary manslaughter.

Ford also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary. More than a half-dozen additional charges were dropped.

Investigators linked the 23-year-old suspect, as well as 22-year-old Wilmarie Ford, to the fatal shooting of Shontell Rose.

Wilmarie Ford, 22, of Cleveland, charged in connection with a Lakewood murder. ((Source: Lakewood police))

The victim, who was in his 40s when he was killed, was found inside of an Elmwood Avenue apartment building with a gunshot wound to his head in May 2021, Lakewood police said.

Hours before Rose’s body was discovered, Lakewood police were called to the same apartment unit for a domestic violence complaint.

