2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect sentenced in connection to 2021 Lakewood homicide

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the suspects charged in connection to the May 2021 homicide of a man in Lakewood is scheduled to face a judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning.

The Cuyahoga County court hearing for Bruce Ford is set for 8:30 a.m.

Court records show that Ford changed his plea in the case earlier this month. He was initially charged with aggravated murder, but it was amended to involuntary manslaughter.

Ford also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated burglary. More than a half-dozen additional charges were dropped.

Investigators linked the 23-year-old suspect, as well as 22-year-old Wilmarie Ford, to the fatal shooting of Shontell Rose.

Wilmarie Ford, 22, of Cleveland, charged in connection with a Lakewood murder.
Wilmarie Ford, 22, of Cleveland, charged in connection with a Lakewood murder.((Source: Lakewood police))

The victim, who was in his 40s when he was killed, was found inside of an Elmwood Avenue apartment building with a gunshot wound to his head in May 2021, Lakewood police said.

Hours before Rose’s body was discovered, Lakewood police were called to the same apartment unit for a domestic violence complaint.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three passengers were removed from a Frontier plane on the tarmac of Cleveland Hopkins...
Cleveland detective among 3 passengers removed from plane at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
5 people shot at memorial service on Cleveland’s East Side
Nicholas Stokel
Police de-escalate confrontation with suspect who live-streamed incident at Westlake hotel
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

Latest News

A Cleveland investigator places evidence into a bag at a shooting near East 152nd Street and...
Crime Stoppers relies on help from the streets as Cleveland violence climbs
Maurco Toler (Source: Facebook)
2nd suspect in drive-by murder of 13-year-old Euclid boy arrested by US Marshals
African American Cultural Garden celebrates Juneteenth
CW43 Focus: African American Cultural Garden celebrates Juneteenth
Malakhi Young escaped custody May 24. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect taken into custody hours after escaping in Shaker Heights