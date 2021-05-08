Second person wanted in connection to Lakewood homicide turns himself in

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A second person wanted in connection with the May 2 murder of Shontell N. Rose, 44 has been taken into custody.
Bruce Ford Jr., 23 — accompanied by his attorney — turned himself into the Lakewood Police Sunday evening, according to a Lakewood police media release.
Ford is facing an aggravated murder charge, according to police. He is the second person arrested in the case.
Wilmarie A. Ford, 22, of Cleveland, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder earlier this month, according to a Lakewood police media release. Her arraignment in Lakewood Municipal Court has not yet been scheduled.
Police said that both Fords’ roles in the killing remain under investigation, but authorities say both suspects knew the victim.
Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Lakewood police were called to an apartment building in the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Police found several shell casings outside the door of the apartment, which they forced their way into after they did not receive a response from inside.
Once inside, police found Rose with a gunshot in his head. Rose died at the scene, police said in a release.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed Monday morning Rose was the victim.
Monday, police said they were called to the address around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a domestic incident.
“There was a woman outside the home reporting a domestic type situation, we were not able to talk to the other party, he would not come to the door, so we handled it, wrote a report, and took the woman to a safe location,” said Captain Gary Stone of the Lakewood Police Department.
Hours later the second call came in and Rose was dead.
Kenny, a man who lives in the building who said he did not want to use his last name said he often heard arguing from the apartment but was stunned to hear the gunfire.
“I didn’t know what to think, I thought somebody was coming to get me,” he said, “At first I thought it was banging or something, maybe somebody doing some work and then I thought about it and was like those are gunshots.”
Police said Monday they released a 19-year-old they had initially arrested at the scene Sunday. Police also said they issued an additional two arrest warrants Monday.
