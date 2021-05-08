Two killed in Maple Heights shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Maple Heights.
Police were called to the area of Gardenville Drive and Mayville Avenue shortly after 1 p.m., according to a Maple Heights police media release.
The officers found two males in a car both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said. One person died at the scene. The other was taken to Marymount Hospital where he died.
Police say they have not yet identified the victims.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office has taken the men and the car they were found in, the release said.
The Maples Heights police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people they believe may have witnessed the shooting. They ask that if you can identify the people in the photo above to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com
