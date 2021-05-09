Car crashes into fencing outside correctional facility in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An SUV missed a turn outside the Northeast Reintegration Center in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood and crashed into fencing outside the minimum security prison.
Cleveland police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the scene near the intersection of East 34th Street and Broadway Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
The vehicle damaged about 10 feet of outer fencing, but authorities say that prison security remained intact.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also on scene to investigate the crash.
