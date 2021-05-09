Cleveland Indians game postponed due to weather

Progressive Field (Source: David Dermer)
By Nicole Meyer | May 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 12:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced that today’s game against the Cincinnati Reds will be postponed to Aug. 9 due to the weather.

The Aug. 9 first pitch time is to be determined.

Fans with tickets to today’s game can use their tickets to enter the Aug. 9 contest.

If fans aren’t able to make the Aug. 9 makeup game, the original ticket buyer must call 216-420-HITS starting Monday at 9 a.m. to receive credit.

The credit can be used for any future 2021 regular-season home game.

All credit requests have to be made by 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Season ticket holders can call for credit or they also have the option to exchange tickets to any May game through the My Tickets Exchange program starting tonight at 5 p.m. through the month of May.

All credit will expire on Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

The fan credit will appear on their My Indians Tickets account.

If fans encounter issues using their credit on their account, call 216-420-HITS for assistance.

StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub for further instructions.

StubHub tickets for May 9 game can also be used for the Aug. 9 game.

