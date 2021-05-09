Cleveland Indians game postponed due to weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced that today’s game against the Cincinnati Reds will be postponed to Aug. 9 due to the weather.
The Aug. 9 first pitch time is to be determined.
Fans with tickets to today’s game can use their tickets to enter the Aug. 9 contest.
If fans aren’t able to make the Aug. 9 makeup game, the original ticket buyer must call 216-420-HITS starting Monday at 9 a.m. to receive credit.
The credit can be used for any future 2021 regular-season home game.
All credit requests have to be made by 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Season ticket holders can call for credit or they also have the option to exchange tickets to any May game through the My Tickets Exchange program starting tonight at 5 p.m. through the month of May.
All credit will expire on Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m.
The fan credit will appear on their My Indians Tickets account.
If fans encounter issues using their credit on their account, call 216-420-HITS for assistance.
StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub for further instructions.
StubHub tickets for May 9 game can also be used for the Aug. 9 game.
